USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) welcomes NSA Souda Bay Families

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 30, 2024) Personnel and families assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay are welcomed aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) for a tour of the ship in honor of the Month of the Military Child at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on April 30, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

