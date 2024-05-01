NSA Souda Bay welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 28, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) arrives in Souda Bay, Crete, for a scheduled port visit on April 28, 2024. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations to deepen strategic relationships with allies and partners, and to support maritime security and stability. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

