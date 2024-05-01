Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) [Image 7 of 9]

    NSA Souda Bay welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    GREECE

    04.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 28, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Europe, Africa, Central, and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay pull in the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) for a scheduled port visit in Souda Bay, Crete, on April 28, 2024. USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations to deepen strategic relationships with allies and partners, and to support maritime security and stability. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

