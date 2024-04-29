Lt. Col. Brian Thompson, deputy support operations, 8th Theaters Sustainment Command, poses for a photo on Fort Shafter, Hawaii April 22, 2024. Thompson recently visited his hometown and spoke to JROTC cadets at Rogers High School in Newport, R.I.
This work, 8th TSC senior logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th TSC logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities
