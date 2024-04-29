Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th TSC senior logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities [Image 4 of 4]

    8th TSC senior logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities

    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Lt. Col. Brian Thompson, deputy support operations, 8th Theaters Sustainment Command, poses for a photo on Fort Shafter, Hawaii April 22, 2024. Thompson recently visited his hometown and spoke to JROTC cadets at Rogers High School in Newport, R.I.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 23:21
    Photo ID: 8378612
    VIRIN: 240422-A-LG865-1002
    Resolution: 7125x4752
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th TSC senior logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th TSC logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities
    8th TSC senior logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities
    8th TSC senior logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities
    8th TSC senior logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    8th TSC logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Newport
    8TSC
    Rogers High School
    JRTOC
    LTC Brian Thompson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT