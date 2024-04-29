Lt. Col. Brian Thompson, deputy support operations officer, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, leads a physical training session with JROTC cadets at Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island, March 19, 2024. Thompson was home on leave and visited his alma mater to discuss opportunities in Army service.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 23:21
|Photo ID:
|8378610
|VIRIN:
|240319-A-A5006-1111
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.92 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th TSC senior logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th TSC logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT