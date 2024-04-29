Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th TSC senior logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities [Image 2 of 4]

    8th TSC senior logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2024

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Lt. Col. Brian Thompson, deputy support operations officer, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, leads a physical training session with JROTC cadets at Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island, March 19, 2024. Thompson was home on leave and visited his alma mater to discuss opportunities in Army service.

