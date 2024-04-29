8th TSC senior logistician returns to high school to discuss Army opportunities

Lt. Col. Brian Thompson, deputy support operations officer, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, leads a physical training session with JROTC cadets at Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island, March 19, 2024. Thompson was home on leave and visited his alma mater to discuss opportunities in Army service.

