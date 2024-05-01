A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom, assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, drops water from a Bambi firefighting bucket over a target area during the annual Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting exercise at the Las Pulgas Lake at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 1, 2024. The Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting exercise is an annual event focusing on interagency cooperation between the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, and the Department of Defense. During the exercise, each entity works together to create an effective, efficient, and well-trained team to respond in the event of wildland fires. Camp Pendleton units and assets routinely work hand-in-hand with local, state and federal partner agencies to provide mutual aid to best protect MCI-West installations and surrounding local communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 18:57 Photo ID: 8378309 VIRIN: 240501-M-FS018-1282 Resolution: 6344x4229 Size: 9.01 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Local fire protection services, Camp Pendleton Marines train together during Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.