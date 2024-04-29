Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local fire protection services, Camp Pendleton Marines train together during Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise [Image 3 of 11]

    Local fire protection services, Camp Pendleton Marines train together during Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms, assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly to a target area during the annual Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting exercise at the Las Pulgas Lake at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 1, 2024. The Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting exercise is an annual event focusing on interagency cooperation between the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, and the Department of Defense. During the exercise, each entity works together to create an effective, efficient, and well-trained team to respond in the event of wildland fires. Camp Pendleton units and assets routinely work hand-in-hand with local, state and federal partner agencies to provide mutual aid to best protect MCI-West installations and surrounding local communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela J. Watts)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 18:57
    Photo ID: 8378301
    VIRIN: 240501-M-FS018-1087
    Resolution: 5313x3542
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Local fire protection services, Camp Pendleton Marines train together during Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

