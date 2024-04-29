3rd Bn., 4th Marines patrols through infantry immersion trainer

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jack Townsend, a squad leader with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, uses a radio at the infantry immersion trainer on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 24, 2024. The IIT provides immersive scenario-based training to evaluate Marines and their units on infantry tactics. Townsend is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaye Townsend)

