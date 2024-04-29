U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jack Townsend, a squad leader with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, uses a radio at the infantry immersion trainer on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 24, 2024. The IIT provides immersive scenario-based training to evaluate Marines and their units on infantry tactics. Townsend is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaye Townsend)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 18:55
|Photo ID:
|8378279
|VIRIN:
|240424-M-YN654-1313
|Resolution:
|5186x3457
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Bn., 4th Marines patrols through infantry immersion trainer [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jaye Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
