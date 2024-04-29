Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Bn., 4th Marines patrols through infantry immersion trainer [Image 3 of 5]

    3rd Bn., 4th Marines patrols through infantry immersion trainer

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jaye Townsend 

    1st Marine Division

    A U.S. Marine with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, scans surrounding rooftops at the infantry immersion trainer at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 24, 2024. The IIT provides immersive scenario-based training to evaluate Marines and their units on infantry tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaye Townsend)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 19:04
    Photo ID: 8378254
    VIRIN: 240424-M-YN654-1028
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 10.67 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Bn., 4th Marines patrols through infantry immersion trainer [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jaye Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Bn., 4th Marines patrols through infantry immersion trainer
    3rd Bn., 4th Marines patrols through infantry immersion trainer
    3rd Bn., 4th Marines patrols through infantry immersion trainer
    3rd Bn., 4th Marines patrols through infantry immersion trainer
    3rd Bn., 4th Marines patrols through infantry immersion trainer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    infantry
    Infantry Immersion Trainer
    V34

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT