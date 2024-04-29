3rd Bn., 4th Marines patrols through infantry immersion trainer

A U.S. Marine with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, scans surrounding rooftops at the infantry immersion trainer at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 24, 2024. The IIT provides immersive scenario-based training to evaluate Marines and their units on infantry tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaye Townsend)

