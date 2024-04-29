Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Samantha Boyle 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and Vietnam Purple Heart recipient Tino Adame, cuts ribbon to mark the grand opening of the Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic on April 25, 2024. The clinic is a 150,000 sq. ft. facility that will enhance Veteran healthcare in Northern California. (U.S. Army Photo by Samantha Boyle)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 17:00
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    This work, Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Samantha Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps of Engineers
    Sacramento District
    ribbon cutting
    U.S. Army
    Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic

