Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and Vietnam Purple Heart recipient Tino Adame, cuts ribbon to mark the grand opening of the Richard A. Pittman VA Clinic on April 25, 2024. The clinic is a 150,000 sq. ft. facility that will enhance Veteran healthcare in Northern California. (U.S. Army Photo by Samantha Boyle)

