Staff. Sgt. Lake Cuerden, Pfc. David Heikes, Pfc. Robert Buchanan, assigned to the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kan., compete during the 2024 Sullivan Cup Competition in the "Stress Shoot/Medical Lane" event at Roosevelt Range on Fort Moore, Ga., May 2, 2024. During the "Stress Shoot/Medical Lane" event crews are evaluated on their ability to render medical care to an injured crew member, while engaging enemy targets. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 15:47
|Photo ID:
|8377836
|VIRIN:
|240502-A-YH902-2282
|Resolution:
|4765x3172
|Size:
|13.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Sullivan Cup Competition [Image 3 of 3], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
