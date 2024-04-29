Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Sullivan Cup Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    2024 Sullivan Cup Competition

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Staff. Sgt. Lake Cuerden, Pfc. David Heikes, Pfc. Robert Buchanan, assigned to the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kan., compete during the 2024 Sullivan Cup Competition in the "Stress Shoot/Medical Lane" event at Roosevelt Range on Fort Moore, Ga., May 2, 2024. During the "Stress Shoot/Medical Lane" event crews are evaluated on their ability to render medical care to an injured crew member, while engaging enemy targets. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 15:47
