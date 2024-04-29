Cpl. Jonathan Hachey, MCPL Nicholas Guay, and Cpl. Nathan Renooy, from the Canadian Armed Forces compete during the 2024 Sullivan Cup Competition in the "Stress Shoot/Medical Lane" event at Roosevelt Range on Fort Moore, Ga., May 2, 2024. During the "Stress Shoot/Medical Lane" event crews are evaluated on their ability to render medical care to an injured crew member, while engaging enemy targets. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

