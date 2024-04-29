NAVSEA Executive Director Visits SUPSHIP Newport News

Newport News, VA. During a familiarization visit, Mr. Chris A. Miller, the newly appointed Executive Director of Naval Sea Systems Command, immersed himself in the operations of Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair Newport News. Capt. Hannah Kriewaldt, Commanding Officer, welcomed Miller. 1 May.

