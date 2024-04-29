NAVSEA Executive Director Visits SUPSHIP Newport News

Newport News, VA. During a familiarization visit from 29 April to 1 May, Mr. Chris A. Miller, the newly appointed Executive Director of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), immersed himself in the operations of Norfolk Naval Shipyard and Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair (SUPSHIP) Newport News. 1 May.



Capt. Hannah Kriewaldt, Commanding Officer SUPSHIP Newport News, welcomed Miller on May 1st. The visit began with a comprehensive briefing outlining SUPSHIP Newport New's mission, vision, and responsibilities. This included an overview of Newport News Shipbuilding's (NNS) role, key stakeholders, ongoing personnel training initiatives, and future strategies to enhance workforce capabilities.



Cmdr. Chris Deigel, Virginia Class Submarine Program Manager's Representative, then led Miller on a tour of Newport News Shipbuilding. This provided an opportunity to meet project teams overseeing various critical areas: aircraft carrier construction and overhauls, Virginia and Columbia class submarine construction, and in-service submarine repairs. Discussions centered on how SUPSHIP collaborates with NNS to optimize construction and repair schedules across these diverse programs.



"Meeting Mr. Miller and gaining his insights as the new NAVSEA leader was invaluable," said Deigel. "We discussed opportunities and challenges on the waterfront, particularly those related to delivering vital platforms to the warfighter."



Miller's visit also focused on ongoing process improvements aimed at boosting overall quality, schedule adherence, and. Discussions delved into command structure, workforce size, and challenges faced.



Reflecting on the visit, Kriewaldt stated, "This was Mr. Miller's first of many potential visits to field activities since assuming his new role. Familiarizing himself with all aspects of NAVSEA's vast enterprise is crucial, allowing him to identify areas where future support might be needed."



NAVSEA is comprised of command staff, headquarters directorates, affiliated Program Executive Offices, and numerous field activities. Together, we engineer, build, buy and maintain ships, submarines and combat systems that meet the Fleet's current and future operational requirements.



As a field activity of NAVSEA, SUPSHIP Newport News is the liaison between the Department of the Navy and Huntington Ingalls Industries – Newport News Shipbuilding (HII-NNS) who is engaged in the design and construction of new nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers as well as the repair and modernization of submarines and aircraft carriers in the Fleet.



It is the SUPSHIP's responsibility to administer all contracts, outfit the ships, assure that the technical and quality assurance requirements of the contracts are fully met, ascertain that satisfactory production schedules are maintained, and ensure that the final product delivered to the Fleet is ready to sail "in harms way."



Our Nation’s greatest asset is its people and their ability to design and develop innovative solutions to meet any challenge. NAVSEA’s dedicated workforce is the key to our Navy being ready to fight and win. We are the Force Behind the Fleet!

