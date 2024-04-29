F-35C (CF-1) landing at Lakehurst

U.S. Marines flying a CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter transport an F-35C Lightning II airframe from the F-35 Integrated Test Force at Patuxent River (Pax ITF) to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 24.



The inoperable airframe, which is without mission and propulsion systems, outer wings, or additional equipment, will be used by the Prototype, Manufacturing and Test (PMT) Department of NAWCAD Lakehurst for emergency recovery systems testing. (Photo by Charlie Bryan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Photo by Michael Land Location: LAKEHURST, NJ, US