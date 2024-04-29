Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35C (CF-1) landing at Lakehurst [Image 1 of 2]

    F-35C (CF-1) landing at Lakehurst

    LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Michael Land 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    U.S. Marines flying a CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter transport an F-35C Lightning II airframe from the F-35 Integrated Test Force at Patuxent River (Pax ITF) to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Lakehurst located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 24.

    The inoperable airframe, which is without mission and propulsion systems, outer wings, or additional equipment, will be used by the Prototype, Manufacturing and Test (PMT) Department of NAWCAD Lakehurst for emergency recovery systems testing. (Photo by Charlie Bryan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 14:25
    Photo ID: 8377562
    VIRIN: 240424-N-NT193-1150
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35C (CF-1) landing at Lakehurst [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Land, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35C (CF-1) landing at Lakehurst
    F-35C (CF-1) landing at Lakehurst

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT