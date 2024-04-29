Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Hosts Second Annual Patient Experience Week

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Chief Experience Office is hosting their second annual Patient Experience Week April 29 – May 3, 2024.

    The week-long event is dedicated to honoring health care workers who make a difference in the lives of patients every day.

    The celebration highlights the center's commitment to providing exceptional care and acknowledges the continuous efforts of the hospital staff in enhancing the patient experience.

    This year's event lineup features an engaging Human Experience table that includes participation from Patient Experience representatives, the American Red Cross, and Humana. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about how each organization works in tandem to support patients and improve care outcomes.

