Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Chief Experience Office is hosting their second annual Patient Experience Week April 29 – May 3, 2024.



The week-long event is dedicated to honoring health care workers who make a difference in the lives of patients every day.



The celebration highlights the center's commitment to providing exceptional care and acknowledges the continuous efforts of the hospital staff in enhancing the patient experience.



This year's event lineup features an engaging Human Experience table that includes participation from Patient Experience representatives, the American Red Cross, and Humana. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about how each organization works in tandem to support patients and improve care outcomes.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 14:06 Photo ID: 8377508 VIRIN: 240502-D-HU234-1012 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 1.07 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed Hosts Second Annual Patient Experience Week [Image 3 of 3], by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.