Walter Reed Hosts Second Annual Patient Experience Week

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Chief Experience Office is hosting their second annual Patient Experience Week April 29 – May 3, 2024.



The week-long event is dedicated to honoring health care workers who make a difference in the lives of patients every day.



The celebration highlights the center's commitment to providing exceptional care and acknowledges the continuous efforts of the hospital staff in enhancing the patient experience.



This year's event lineup features an engaging Human Experience table that includes participation from Patient Experience representatives, the American Red Cross, and Humana. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about how each organization works in tandem to support patients and improve care outcomes.



“Our patients and their families are at the center of everything we do,” shared Brigid Herrick, Walter Reed’s Chief Experience Officer. “Patient Experience Week is just one way we honor our team who make a difference in the lives of our patients and their families.”



Adding a touch of “feel-good” to the week, a photo booth was set up, allowing attendees to take photos and interact with the beloved Walter Reed Facility Dogs. This interactive element not only celebrates the unique contributions of therapy animals to patient well-being but also a cherished memento for those participating.



In true celebratory spirit, throughout the week military musicians including “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Corps Jazz Trio, U.S. Army Band Solo Harpist, Field Band Blue Grass Trio, and U.S. Navy Band Harp and Flute Duo provided entertainment for patients, staff, and visitors alike.



Patient Experience Week will wrap up with a “Cupcake Celebration” this Friday, May 3, where attendees can enjoy a sweet treat as a symbol of the sweetness and joy that healthcare workers bring into the lives of their patients and families each and every day.