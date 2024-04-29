Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regaining control of frigid fingers: USARIEM investigates a way for Service Members to remain effective in the cold [Image 2 of 2]

    Regaining control of frigid fingers: USARIEM investigates a way for Service Members to remain effective in the cold

    NATICK, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Maddi Langweil 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Study participant is experiencing passive cold air exposure, which is 32°F air exposure of the barehand, during a U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine vascular conditioning study. (Photo courtesy of USARIEM’s Thermal & Mountain Medicine Division.)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 10:55
    This work, Regaining control of frigid fingers: USARIEM investigates a way for Service Members to remain effective in the cold [Image 2 of 2], by Maddi Langweil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Natick Army Soldiers Systems Center

    science
    warfighters
    USARIEM
    warfighters testing new capability
    Scientific Study
    Research & Development

