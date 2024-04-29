Study participant is experiencing passive cold air exposure, which is 32°F air exposure of the barehand, during a U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine vascular conditioning study. (Photo courtesy of USARIEM’s Thermal & Mountain Medicine Division.)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 10:55
|Photo ID:
|8376915
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-EU612-6328
|Resolution:
|386x279
|Size:
|40.3 KB
|Location:
|NATICK, MA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Regaining control of frigid fingers: USARIEM investigates a way for Service Members to remain effective in the cold [Image 2 of 2], by Maddi Langweil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT