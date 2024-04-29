CHP Visit to Mounted Color Guard Stables

Colonel Gregory Pace, Base Commanding Officer, and Captain William Bomchill, Headquarters Company Commander, welcomed Captain Erich Meeker and Adam Carmichall of California Highway Patrolfor a tour of the stables at the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow on May, 1, 2024. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard provided them with the history of the MCG, day-to-day routines, and introductions to each of the horses.
