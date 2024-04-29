Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHP Visit to Mounted Color Guard Stables [Image 6 of 7]

    CHP Visit to Mounted Color Guard Stables

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Colonel Gregory Pace, Base Commanding Officer, and Captain William Bomchill, Headquarters Company Commander, welcomed Captain Erich Meeker and Adam Carmichall of California Highway Patrolfor a tour of the stables at the Yermo Annex aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow on May, 1, 2024. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard provided them with the history of the MCG, day-to-day routines, and introductions to each of the horses.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 09:41
    Location: BARSTOW, CA, US
    This work, CHP Visit to Mounted Color Guard Stables [Image 7 of 7], by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CHP #usmc #mclbbarstow #mountedcolorguard

