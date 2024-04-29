Gunnery Sgt. Ferenc Silye jr, poses for a photo in front of Mt. Vesuvius during his deployment with Task Force 61/2, to Naples Italy, Apr. 3, 2024. Task Force 61/2 is deployed in the NAVEUR area of operation, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Brandon Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 07:54
|Photo ID:
|8376310
|VIRIN:
|240414-M-RK793-9152
|Resolution:
|4108x2736
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, West Towards Freedom [Image 2 of 2], by GySgt Brandon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT