Gunnery Sgt. Ferenc Silye jr, poses for a photo in front of Mt. Vesuvius during his deployment with Task Force 61/2, to Naples Italy, Apr. 3, 2024. Task Force 61/2 is deployed in the NAVEUR area of operation, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Brandon Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 07:54 Photo ID: 8376310 VIRIN: 240414-M-RK793-9152 Resolution: 4108x2736 Size: 2.91 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Towards Freedom [Image 2 of 2], by GySgt Brandon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.