Courtesy photo provided by Gunnery Sgt. Ferenc Silye jr. The graphic depicts him as a child sitting in front of The Foreign Refugees Camp of Latina, and Silye posing in front of the former refugee camp that is now a university. (Courtesy photo from Gunnery Sgt. Fernac Silye jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 07:54
|Photo ID:
|8376304
|VIRIN:
|240414-M-RK793-1318
|Resolution:
|2048x2048
|Size:
|431.11 KB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, West Towards Freedom [Image 2 of 2], by GySgt Brandon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT