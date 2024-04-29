Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Towards Freedom [Image 1 of 2]

    West Towards Freedom

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Brandon Thomas 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Courtesy photo provided by Gunnery Sgt. Ferenc Silye jr. The graphic depicts him as a child sitting in front of The Foreign Refugees Camp of Latina, and Silye posing in front of the former refugee camp that is now a university. (Courtesy photo from Gunnery Sgt. Fernac Silye jr.)

    TAGS

    Hungary
    Italy
    USMC
    Immigration
    Task Force 61/2

