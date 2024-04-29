Breaking ground at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait U.S. Army service members kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with a proclamation signing, April 1st. This year’s theme for SAAPM 2024 is "Change through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent."

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 05:40 Photo ID: 8376129 VIRIN: 240401-Z-DY230-4051 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.86 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAAPM Proclamation [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.