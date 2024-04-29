Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAAPM Proclamation [Image 2 of 2]

    SAAPM Proclamation

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.01.2024

    Task Force Spartan

    Breaking ground at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait U.S. Army service members kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with a proclamation signing, April 1st. This year’s theme for SAAPM 2024 is "Change through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent."

    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Task Force Spartan
    SAAPM
    Change through Unity
    Empower Protect Prevent

