Breaking ground at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait U.S. Army service members kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with a proclamation signing, April 1st. This year’s theme for SAAPM 2024 is "Change through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent."
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 05:40
|Photo ID:
|8376128
|VIRIN:
|240401-Z-DY230-4119
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAAPM Proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
