Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAAPM Proclamation [Image 1 of 2]

    SAAPM Proclamation

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Task Force Spartan

    Breaking ground at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait U.S. Army service members kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with a proclamation signing, April 1st. This year’s theme for SAAPM 2024 is "Change through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 05:40
    Photo ID: 8376128
    VIRIN: 240401-Z-DY230-4119
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAAPM Proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAAPM Proclamation
    SAAPM Proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    SAAPM
    Change through Unity
    Empower Protect Prevent

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT