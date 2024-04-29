U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kody Nowicki, a second loadmaster, with Marine Transport Squadron 1, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserves, carries equipment to the front of a C-40A assigned to VMR-1, MAG 41, while flying over the Gulf of Papua, May 1, 2024. VMR-1 transported Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 to Papua New Guinea in support of a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise. The HADR exercise will be conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. Nowicki is a native of Minnesota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 06:43 Photo ID: 8376107 VIRIN: 240501-M-PI941-2100 Resolution: 5703x3802 Size: 13.43 MB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 24.3: VMR-1 Marines rehearse in-flight egress procedures [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.