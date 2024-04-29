MRF-D 24.3: VMR-1 Marines rehearse in-flight egress procedures

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. David Craven, a C-40A load master, with Marine Transport Squadron 1, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserves, walks to the front of a C-40A assigned to VMR-1, while flying over the Gulf of Papua, May 1, 2024. VMR-1 transported Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 to Papua New Guinea in support of a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise. The HADR exercise will be conducted in coordination with the Papua New Guinea Defence force and U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby, with a focus on projecting select role II medical, logistics, and Marine Air Ground Task Force command and control capabilities off-continent, to validate HADR training and readiness. Craven is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

