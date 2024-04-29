U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during a simulated airfield security mission during Exercise Balikatan 24 in San Vicente, Philippines, April 30, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

Date Posted: 05.02.2024
Location: SAN VICENTE, PH
This work, Balikatan 24: US, Philippine Marines Rehearse Airfield Security Training [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Aidan Hekker