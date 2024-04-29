Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: US, Philippine Marines Rehearse Airfield Security Training [Image 11 of 18]

    Balikatan 24: US, Philippine Marines Rehearse Airfield Security Training

    SAN VICENTE, PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alexandria Litton, a crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, signals conditions are safe to land during a simulated airfield security mission during Exercise Balikatan 24 in San Vicente, Philippines, April 30, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 03:34
    Photo ID: 8376020
    VIRIN: 240430-M-HP224-1192
    Resolution: 6898x4601
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: SAN VICENTE, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: US, Philippine Marines Rehearse Airfield Security Training [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFP
    Balikatan
    BLT 1/5
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

