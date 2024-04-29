Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU5 JMSDF HSC-25 Pouncer Ops [Image 8 of 10]

    EODMU5 JMSDF HSC-25 Pouncer Ops

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    NAVAL BASE GUAM - U.S. Navy EOD Technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and members of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force EOD jump from a MH-60S Sea-Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Islands Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, as part of a 2-week bilateral engagement focused on operational interchangeability on Guam, April 23. Task Force 75 executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 21:10
    Photo ID: 8375705
    VIRIN: 240423-N-DB921-6687
    Resolution: 5392x3592
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    NECC
    JMSDF
    PACFLT
    CTF75
    INDOPACOM
    U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F)

