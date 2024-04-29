NAVAL BASE GUAM - U.S. Navy EOD Technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and members of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force EOD jump from a MH-60S Sea-Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Islands Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, as part of a 2-week bilateral engagement focused on operational interchangeability on Guam, April 23. Task Force 75 executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 21:10 Photo ID: 8375688 VIRIN: 240423-N-DB921-4300 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.28 MB Location: APRA HARBOR, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EODMU5 JMSDF HSC-25 Pouncer Ops [Image 10 of 10], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.