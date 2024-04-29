Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli

240418-N-EU502-1160



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Christopher Everett, from San Antonio, briefs members of the Joint Tactical Networking Center on the operations of primary flight control during a tour of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in San Diego, April 18, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US