Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli

Quartermaster 2nd Class Kyle Williams, from Pensacola, Florida, center, briefs members of the Joint Tactical Networking Center on the operations of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a tour in San Diego, April 18, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

