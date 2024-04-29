Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli

240418-N-EU502-1132
Quartermaster 2nd Class Kyle Williams, from Pensacola, Florida, center, briefs members of the Joint Tactical Networking Center on the operations of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a tour in San Diego, April 18, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8375581
|VIRIN:
|240418-N-EU502-1132
|Resolution:
|5105x3403
|Size:
|915.08 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
