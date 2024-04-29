Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli [Image 10 of 12]

    Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240418-N-EU502-1132

    Quartermaster 2nd Class Kyle Williams, from Pensacola, Florida, center, briefs members of the Joint Tactical Networking Center on the operations of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a tour in San Diego, April 18, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 18:44
    Photo ID: 8375581
    VIRIN: 240418-N-EU502-1132
    Resolution: 5105x3403
    Size: 915.08 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli
    Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli
    Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli
    Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli
    Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli
    Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli
    Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli
    Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli
    Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli
    Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli
    Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli
    Joint Tactical Networking Center Check Out the USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT