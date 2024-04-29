Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild Airmen return from first AFFORGEN deployment [Image 5 of 5]

    Fairchild Airmen return from first AFFORGEN deployment

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena, a public affairs craftsman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, reunites with his wife after returning from a deployment in Spokane, Washington, April 6, 2024. Fairchild Air Force Base is home to one of the first wings deployed as an Air Expeditionary Wing under the Air Force Force Generation Model. This new model is a step toward creating a capable and sustainable force for the future warfighting mission. The AFFORGEN cycle consists of four phases, each six months long, totaling into a 24-month complete cycle. The first two stages include preparation through training along with maintaining medical and certification readiness, while the third step involves the deployment tasking and fulfillment, the last phase is for Airmen to reset to begin the cycle again. The AFFORGEN model improves readiness and capabilities provided to the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 17:14
    Photo ID: 8375438
    VIRIN: 240406-F-YI652-1076
    Resolution: 5249x3492
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Airmen return from first AFFORGEN deployment [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild Airmen return from first AFFORGEN deployment
    Fairchild Airmen return from first AFFORGEN deployment
    Fairchild Airmen return from first AFFORGEN deployment
    Fairchild Airmen return from first AFFORGEN deployment
    Fairchild Airmen return from first AFFORGEN deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fairchild Airmen return from first AFFORGEN deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Deployment
    Fairchild
    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    AFFORGEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT