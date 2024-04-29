Fairchild Airmen return from first AFFORGEN deployment

Staff Sgt. Lawrence Sena, a public affairs craftsman assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, hugs his wife after returning from a deployment in Spokane, Washington, April 6, 2024. Fairchild Air Force Base is home to one of the first wings deployed as an Air Expeditionary Wing under the Air Force Force Generation Model. This new model is a step toward creating a capable and sustainable force for the future warfighting mission. The AFFORGEN cycle consists of four phases, each six months long, totaling into a 24-month complete cycle. The first two stages include preparation through training along with maintaining medical and certification readiness, while the third step involves the deployment tasking and fulfillment, the last phase is for Airmen to reset to begin the cycle again. The AFFORGEN model improves readiness and capabilities provided to the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

