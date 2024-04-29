Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Air Department: Always Ready [Image 3 of 3]

    Boxer Air Department: Always Ready

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) combat a simulated fire during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck, April 24, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 16:50
    Photo ID: 8375399
    VIRIN: 240424-N-UY363-1147
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Air Department: Always Ready [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Amphib
    Operations
    USS Boxer
    LHD4

