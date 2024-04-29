Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) maneuver a P-25 aircraft firefighting truck during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck, April 24, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 16:50
|Photo ID:
|8375395
|VIRIN:
|240424-N-UY363-1014
|Resolution:
|4553x3035
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boxer Air Department: Always Ready [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
