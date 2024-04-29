From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Anderson, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance journeyman, Senior Airman Leslie Ruto, 4th CES water and fuel systems maintenance journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Andrew Lefebvre, 21st CES water and fuel systems maintenance apprentice pose for a group photo on April 29, 2024 after being recognized for helping save an injured Airman while deployed to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing. These three Airmen acted quickly and effectively to help another injured Airman, which prevented a potentially fatal outcome. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 15:23
|Photo ID:
|8375226
|VIRIN:
|240429-X-X1914-1001
|Resolution:
|1518x1130
|Size:
|304.29 KB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quick response of heroic Airmen prevents tragic outcome [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Quick response of heroic Airmen prevents tragic outcome
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT