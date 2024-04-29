Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quick response of heroic Airmen prevents tragic outcome [Image 2 of 2]

    Quick response of heroic Airmen prevents tragic outcome

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hunter Anderson, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance journeyman, Senior Airman Leslie Ruto, 4th CES water and fuel systems maintenance journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Andrew Lefebvre, 21st CES water and fuel systems maintenance apprentice pose for a group photo on April 29, 2024 after being recognized for helping save an injured Airman while deployed to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing. These three Airmen acted quickly and effectively to help another injured Airman, which prevented a potentially fatal outcome. (Courtesy photo)

