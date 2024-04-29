U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Walker, 332nd Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, left, coins three Airmen for their heroism in the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing area of responsibility, April 6, 2024. These three Airmen helped save another injured Airman’s life after he accidentally severed an artery and multiple veins in his calf. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 15:23 Photo ID: 8375225 VIRIN: 240406-X-X1914-1002 Resolution: 922x584 Size: 126.35 KB Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quick response of heroic Airmen prevents tragic outcome [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.