Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Echo Company Confidence Course [Image 8 of 8]

    Echo Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 1, 2024. The Confidence Course is used to instill confidence into the recruits through the various challenging obstacles.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 15:12
    Photo ID: 8375212
    VIRIN: 240501-M-CV013-8720
    Resolution: 2757x4135
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Confidence Course [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Echo Company Confidence Course
    Echo Company Confidence Course
    Echo Company Confidence Course
    Echo Company Confidence Course
    Echo Company Confidence Course
    Echo Company Confidence Course
    Echo Company Confidence Course
    Echo Company Confidence Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Echo Company
    Confidence
    Confidence Course
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    2ndBTN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT