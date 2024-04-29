Echo Company Confidence Course

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 1, 2024. The Confidence Course is used to instill confidence into the recruits through the various challenging obstacles.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)

