U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Doyle Gehring begins his pitch during a game against University of Nevada at Falcon Field in Colorado Springs, Colo., on April 3, 2024. Air Force defeated Nevada 8-3. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 15:14
|Photo ID:
|8375208
|VIRIN:
|240426-F-XD900-1297
|Resolution:
|3914x2609
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Baseball vs University of Nevada [Image 16 of 16], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
