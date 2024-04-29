Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Baseball vs University of Nevada [Image 15 of 16]

    USAFA Baseball vs University of Nevada

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Doyle Gehring takes the mound during a game against University of Nevada at Falcon Field in Colorado Springs, Colo., on April 3, 2024. Air Force defeated Nevada 8-3. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 15:14
    Photo ID: 8375207
    VIRIN: 240426-F-XD900-1294
    Resolution: 3541x2361
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Sports
    Air Force
    USAFA

