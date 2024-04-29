Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Schiess visits SWAC [Image 3 of 3]

    Lt. Gen. Schiess visits SWAC

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Bridget Bonnette 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S) commander and the Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, poses for a photo with members of the U.S. Space Force Space Warfighting Analysis Center, Space Training and Readiness Command, Space Operations Command, Space Systems Command, and Joint Force partners outside of USSF SWAC at the Aerospace Corporation building in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 30, 2024. Schiess visited SWAC to conduct a deep dive on force design proposals and their implications for operational planning. (U.S. Space Force photo by Bridget Bonnette)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 11:55
    VIRIN: 240430-X-PJ643-1019
    This work, Lt. Gen. Schiess visits SWAC [Image 3 of 3], by Bridget Bonnette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

