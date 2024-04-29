Lt. Gen. Schiess visits SWAC

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S) commander and the Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, poses for a photo with members of the U.S. Space Force Space Warfighting Analysis Center, Space Training and Readiness Command, Space Operations Command, Space Systems Command, and Joint Force partners outside of USSF SWAC at the Aerospace Corporation building in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 30, 2024. Schiess visited SWAC to conduct a deep dive on force design proposals and their implications for operational planning. (U.S. Space Force photo by Bridget Bonnette)

