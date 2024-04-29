Morón AB supports total force training for 927 ARW

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida pins the nosewheel of a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 927th ARW, post landing at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 18, 2024. Morón AB hosted Airmen from the 927th ARW for their annual drill and total force training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

Date Taken: 04.18.2024
Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES