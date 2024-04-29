Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morón AB supports total force training for 927 ARW [Image 2 of 4]

    Morón AB supports total force training for 927 ARW

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is parked in front of B-1B Lancers, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 18, 2024. Morón’s mission is to provide reception, staging, onward movement, integration, base operating support, and senior airfield authority for all transient, temporary duty, and deployed forces to project power for the U.S., Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 08:57
    VIRIN: 240418-F-IB260-1068
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES
    This work, Morón AB supports total force training for 927 ARW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    Moron Air Base
    496th Air Base Squadron
    927th Air Refueling Wing
    496 ABS

