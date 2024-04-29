A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is parked in front of B-1B Lancers, assigned to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 18, 2024. Morón’s mission is to provide reception, staging, onward movement, integration, base operating support, and senior airfield authority for all transient, temporary duty, and deployed forces to project power for the U.S., Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

This work, Morón AB supports total force training for 927 ARW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.