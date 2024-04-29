SF bilateral training with Allies increases force strength

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Arrington Burnett, 496th Air Base Squadron Security Forces Flight base defense operation center controller, patrols the flightline at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 496th ABS are charged with providing the same level of support expected from any other wing or group, and train with Spanish Allies to forge the enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)
