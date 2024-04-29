Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SF bilateral training with Allies increases force strength [Image 4 of 5]

    SF bilateral training with Allies increases force strength

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Arrington Burnett, 496th Air Base Squadron Security Forces Flight base defense operation center controller, patrols the flightline at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 17, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 496th ABS are charged with providing the same level of support expected from any other wing or group, and train with Spanish Allies to forge the enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 07:42
    Photo ID: 8374113
    VIRIN: 240417-F-IB260-1196
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SF bilateral training with Allies increases force strength [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SF bilateral training with Allies increases force strength
    SF bilateral training with Allies increases force strength
    SF bilateral training with Allies increases force strength
    SF bilateral training with Allies increases force strength
    SF bilateral training with Allies increases force strength

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dyess Air Force Base
    Moron Air Base
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF
    9th Bomber Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT