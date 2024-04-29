Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SF bilateral training with Allies increases force strength

    SF bilateral training with Allies increases force strength

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force defenders, assigned to the 496th Air Base Squadron Security Forces Flight, provide security with combined Spanish forces during an aircraft tour at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 16, 2024. The 496th ABS Security Forces Flight makes up nearly one-third of the active duty U.S. presence on Morón AB. Training with Spanish security forces counterparts allows for coordinated strategies and planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2024
    Allies
    Spain
    Integrated training
    496th Air Base Squadron
    Morón Air Base

