SF bilateral training with Allies increases force strength

U.S. Air Force defenders, assigned to the 496th Air Base Squadron Security Forces Flight, provide security with combined Spanish forces during an aircraft tour at Morón Air Base, Spain, April 16, 2024. The 496th ABS Security Forces Flight makes up nearly one-third of the active duty U.S. presence on Morón AB. Training with Spanish security forces counterparts allows for coordinated strategies and planning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

