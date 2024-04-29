Archer Takes Aim

Technical Sgt. Jessica Derhammer takes aim during an archery competition at the Texas Regional Games in San Antonio, TX. This week, AFW2 hosted a group of Wounded Warriors and Caregivers to an introductory look at support programs offering them resources they can use as part of their recovery. Members of Team Air Force spent the week honing their skills in preparation for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games to be held in Orlando, Florida at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, 21-30 June.

